Medical assistant from MGH charged with indecent assault on a patient

A Mass General Hospital medical assistant is accused of indecent assault and battery after conducting an unauthorized exam on a patient, according to Suffolk County District Attorney.

Leonardo Hernandez of Jamaica Plain was arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court. Hernandez, age 29, was released on personal recognizance and ordered to stay away from Mass General Dermatology.

The DA says Boston Police took a report from the alleged victim on April 12th regarding an incident at Mass General Dermatology several weeks earlier that happened when her doctor left the exam room.

“A man, later identified as Hernandez, asked the victim if she would like to have a skin examination due to a possible condition on her foot,” according to the DA.

“The victim said Hernandez went down to the floor and started touching her right leg, running the tips of his fingers up her leg. Hernandez then raised her undergarment exposing her buttocks and repeated this on the left side, “ according to the statement from the DA.

Hernandez also allegedly asked to see the woman’s breasts several times, which she refused, according to the DA, before he left the exam room.

“I commend this victim for speaking up when she determined that this situation was just not right,” said District Attorney Kevin Hayden. “All patients are entitled to safe and ethical treatment during their medical appointments. Anyone jeopardizing a patient’s safety or abusing and exceeding their professional responsibilities will be held accountable.”

Hernandez is due back in court July 24th for a pre-trial hearing. Boston 25 News has reached out to MGH about the charges.

