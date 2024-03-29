CONCORD — A bill to allow ill people in New Hampshire with less than six months to live to use medical aid in dying easily survived a vote to reconsider in the House of Representatives Thursday.

The End of Life Options Act, HB 1283, had narrowly passed 179-176 in the House the week prior. Rep. Mike Ouellet, R-Colebrook, filed a notice of reconsideration on March 22, one day after the passing vote.

The vote to reconsider failed 210-147.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham, has faced backlash from disability rights groups as well as those who believe passage of the bill would be “normalizing suicide.”

Opponents of the End of Life Options act gather in front of the Statehouse Thursday, March 21.

The Patients’ Rights Action Fund, a group whose mission is to “end the dangerous and discriminatory public policy of assisted suicide,” said they were “heartened” over the move to reconsider.

Rep. Walter Stapleton, R-Claremont, spoke to support the reconsideration because he said not all members were present at the last vote

“It's important enough to reconsider this bill so that we have all members present, or all members have the opportunity to vote on this,” Stapleton said.

Rep. Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, said even though he voted against the bill last week, he did not support reconsideration.

“We had an hour-long debate. We had excellent commentary from people on both sides of this question,” said Shurtleff. “But now is the time for the democratic process, that this bill go on to the Senate.”

Rep. Daniel Eaton, D-Stoddard, said that the bill has “numerous guardrails” and that the prior week’s final vote was “based on empathy, dignity, compassion, and respect for personal individual liberty.”

With the rejection of reconsideration, the bill will now move to the Senate for consideration.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Medical aid in dying bill survives challenge in New Hampshire House