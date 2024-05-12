MEDIC: Person shot, killed at west Charlotte gas station

A person is dead after being shot in west Charlotte on Saturday.

MORE: ‘A few rounds at first’: Residents rattled after southwest Charlotte complex shooting kills 2

According to MEDIC, the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Remount Road near West Boulevard.

Paramedics pronounced one patient deceased at the scene.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any information about the shooting or the identities of those involved.

At the scene, our 9 crew saw several CMPD patrol cars, evidence markers, and crime tape marking off a section of gas pumps.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD, victim’s family asks suspect to come forward for CMS volunteer’s killing)







