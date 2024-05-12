MEDIC: Person shot, killed at west Charlotte gas station
A person is dead after being shot in west Charlotte on Saturday.
According to MEDIC, the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Remount Road near West Boulevard.
Paramedics pronounced one patient deceased at the scene.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any information about the shooting or the identities of those involved.
At the scene, our 9 crew saw several CMPD patrol cars, evidence markers, and crime tape marking off a section of gas pumps.
Details are limited at this time.
