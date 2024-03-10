MEDIC: 1 seriously injured after north Charlotte shooting

A person is fighting for their life in the hospital after being shot in north Charlotte on Saturday afternoon, according to MEDIC.

Officials say the shooting happened just before 5:15 p.m. on Atando Avenue off North Tryon Street.

MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have not released any information about what led up to the shooting or the identities of those involved.

At the scene, veteran crime reporter, Glenn Counts, saw crime scene tape roping off a car riddled with bullet holes.

One business owner at the scene told Counts the car was shot at on North Tryon and was then driven to Atando Avenue. He says Saturday’s incident doesn’t worry him.

“This is a bad situation, but as far as what they’re doing to build unity I think it will you know at least set aside the bad image that North Tryon is starting to get,” Tonda Shembo, Auto Shop Owner, said.

Details are limited at this time.

