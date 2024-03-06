MEDIC: 1 person found shot along Charlotte freeway

One person was found shot along a busy Charlotte freeway Tuesday evening, first responders confirmed to Channel 9.

MEDIC said paramedics were called to John Belk Freeway near exit 2A for a reported shooting around 7:50 p.m. One victim was found with gunshot wounds.

According to MEDIC, the victim is likely suffering life-threatening injuries, but their exact condition wasn’t known.

MEDIC said it’s not clear if the shooting happened on John Belk Freeway.

Channel 9 is reaching out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about the shooting.

Police haven’t released details yet.

Check back for updates.

