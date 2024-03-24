MEDIC: 1 hospitalized after northwest Charlotte shooting

A person is fighting for their life after being shot in northwest Charlotte on Sunday afternoon, according to MEDIC.

Officials say the shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Wingate Drive near Freedom Drive.

MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have not released any information about who was involved in the shooting or what led up to it.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

