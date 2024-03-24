MEDIC: 1 hospitalized after northwest Charlotte shooting
A person is fighting for their life after being shot in northwest Charlotte on Sunday afternoon, according to MEDIC.
Officials say the shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Wingate Drive near Freedom Drive.
MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have not released any information about who was involved in the shooting or what led up to it.
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.
