Medal of Honor recipient ‘humbled’ in welcome-home flight to Georgia alongside fellow vets

Cheers and signs painted red, white, and blue filled the air of the Middle Georgia Airport in Macon as war veterans were welcomed home from a recent trip to Washington, D.C.

Middle and south Georgia veterans were able to visit war memorials and other notable landmarks across Washington D.C. and were joined by Clint Romesha, former staff sergeant and Medal of Honor recipient.

The trip was made possible by PureTalk, a veteran-led nationwide cell phone service provider that sponsored the visit through Middle Georgia Honor Flight.

A Georgia war veteran visits a memorial in Washington, D.C., thanks to a partnership between PureTalk and Middle Georgia Honor Flight. Courtesy PureTalk

Part of a nationwide network, Middle Georgia Honor Flight is one of the 127 hubs across 44 states associated with the Honor Flight Network.

Since its start in 2018, the organization has conducted more than a dozen Honor Flights, allowing nearly 300 veterans the opportunity to spend the day in Washington, D.C., visiting various memorials, including Arlington National Cemetery and the USMC Memorial, at no cost.

The partnership allowed local veterans to connect and hear from Romesha, who said he was awarded the Medal of Honor for his bravery and honor during the 12-hour Battle of Kamdesh in the Afghanistan War.

Romesha said the trip and welcome home party that took place in Macon upon their return was an important way to honor the heroes that have served their country.

“We can never forget the sacrifices that have already been made for us, and we should always remember to honor those sacrifices,” he said. “By honoring our warriors who paid that price a generation before us, we show future generations that what we have in this country is precious and that it is worth protecting.

“We must honor those who, upon joining our military services, sign that blank check, whether during current times of volunteer service or as many of our Vietnam, Korean or World War II Veterans who were drafted. They gave up their freedoms and did what was asked of them; we must never forget the price they paid - we can never repay that debt, but we should always try.”

Romesha said he was introduced to the Middle Georgia branch of the Honor Flight Network through PureTalk as its brand ambassador and jumped at the opportunity to support veterans as they visited memorials commemorating the wars they fought in.

“The honor flight was mainly Vietnam veterans, and I was humbled and blown away by the grit these men have and was eager to give them the welcome home they deserve,” he said.

William Curry, chief strategy officer at PureTalk, said it was an honor to be a sponsor of the Middle Georgia Honor Flight.

“At PureTalk we strongly believe in supporting the men and women who bravely served this great nation and protected our freedoms,” he said. “We also believe actions speak louder than words, which is why PureTalk could not be more honored to be a sponsor of the Middle Georgia Honor Flight.”

Curry said the sponsorship, in addition to the company’s consistent backing of America’s Warrior Partnership and the $10 million Veteran Debt Forgiveness Program, demonstrate PureTalk’s unwavering commitment to supporting U.S. heroes.