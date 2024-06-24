Mecklenburg County manager breaks down new budget, top priorities

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio says the county is focusing on its most valuable resource and top priorities as part of its newest budget.

Diorio joined The Political Beat and told Joe Bruno her highest priority for the county’s $2.5 billion budget is compensation increases for county employees, calling them “our most valuable resource.”

Part of that big budget includes a county-wide tax increase, but it wasn’t as much as commissioners were originally planning. That’s because, Diorio says, they tapped into the reserves to fund the budget gap. Diorio says the budget gap isn’t a spending problem, it’s a revenue problem.

SPECIAL SECTION >> The Political Beat with Joe Bruno

But the budget also tackles high priorities for the county, including more money for affordable housing and more money for parks and recreation.

>>In the video at the top of the page, see Bruno’s full interview with Diorio on the county’s future plans.

(VIDEO: Mecklenburg County commissioners approve millions for juvenile crime prevention)