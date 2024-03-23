Mecklenburg Co. SNAP benefit delays increase risk of residents going hungry

The need for food assistance is higher than ever and SNAP benefit delays are raising the risk of those who may go hungry.

MORE: Decade-long food stamp backlog leaves thousands in Meck County hungry

Our news partners at The Charlotte Observer said the county approved about 58% of food stamp applications within the federally required time just last week.

Only four other North Carolina counties had a lower percentage; the average number is about 80%, The Observer says.

In August of 2023, Channel 9 reported there were more than 4,800 cases on Mecklenburg County’s Food Stamp Recertification backlog.

County staff told us that the backlog was cleared in December after they added extra staff.

