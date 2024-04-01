Meck County nonprofit exec arrested on felony tax charges

The executive director of a nonprofit in Mecklenburg County has been arrested for felony tax charges, state investigators said.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue charged 66-year-old Terri Lynette Howard with two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. She’s the executive director at A Place for Heroes.

Howard, from Lancaster, is accused of fraudulently getting a sales tax refund of $217,817.44 from the Department of Revenue by filing false forms. She claimed the nonprofit paid that much money in sales tax when it did not, investigators said.

Howard was given a $50,000 bond by a magistrate in Stanly County. She’s scheduled to be in court on April 8.

Channel 9 has reached out to the A Place for Heroes for comment.

