Meck County magistrate suspended over misconduct charges

A Mecklenburg County magistrate has been suspended and could be removed entirely due to misconduct charges, Channel 9 has learned.

In court documents, Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch alleges Magistrate Robin Sabio never completed the courses required by law to be a magistrate. She alleges Sabio only finished 21.25 of the required 27.75 credit hours.

“Sabio failed to demonstrate a minimum level of competence in the performance of the duties of magistrate,” the complaint reads.

Trosch alleges “persistent and recurring errors in the civil and criminal processes completed by Magistrate Sabio,” saying she hasn’t demonstrated competence with paperwork completion.

In the complaint, Trosch also alleges a time in which more than $2,000 in bond money went missing from two of Sabio’s cases in Cabarrus County. The complaint says the cash was nowhere to be found for more than a month, until Sabio “located the cash in her laptop bag.”

Trosch also said Sabio allegedly failed to show up for work from Feb. 12 until Feb. 29.

Sabio was sworn in as a magistrate in August 2023. Trosch is seeking to remove her entirely.

Defense attorneys told Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz they are now scrambling to see if Sabio handled any part of their clients’ cases, especially with the allegations that she wasn’t adequately credentialed to be a magistrate by law.

Sáenz learned a hearing on the allegations was scheduled for Wednesday and is working to learn if it took place.

