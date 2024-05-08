Mechanic Falls man charged with trying to kill a county deputy

May 8—AUBURN — A Mechanic Falls man was charged Tuesday with attempted murder of a county deputy stemming from a February domestic disturbance in Minot that led to a shooting.

An Androscoggin County grand jury handed up an indictment for Corey Hamel, 43, on five felony counts.

Hamel was charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and elevated aggravated assault, each punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

He also was charged with theft of a firearm by unauthorized taking, a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Hamel also faces charges of reckless conduct with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon; each crime carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

He remains at Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn in lieu of $1 million cash bail.

A felony charge can't proceed to trial unless a grand jury finds probable cause and hands up an indictment or if the defendant were to waive the grand jury process.

Deputies from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance complaint at a home at 1089 Woodman Hill Road in Minot about 4 a.m. on Feb. 14.

One of the officers, Sgt. Randy Williams, was shot in the upper right leg by gunfire leveled at several vehicles in the driveway, authorities said.

Hamel, a carpenter, was staying in the home of his boss, James Harlow.

Hamel had argued with his girlfriend, Tiffany Morin, earlier in the night and had gone to the bedroom of Harlow's wife, Trudy, police said.

Trudy Harlow told police later that Morin had barged into her bedroom around 3:30 a.m., saying Hamel had a gun and was going to shoot her after he had pointed a gun at her head.

Morin told police Hamel tried to get into the bedroom, then she saw smoke in the kitchen, police said.

Morin and the Harlows left the home through a back door.

James Harlow told police he wasn't sure whether the popping sound he heard was gunshots, but was worried Hamel had shot at or might shoot at the women.

Outside, Harlow was moving some vehicles when he saw a male and female deputy trying to move people away from the fire.

Harlow said he heard Hamel yell: "Happy Valentine's Day, motherf---rs" and walked into the driveway. Hamel then fired multiple rounds and the male deputy was struck, police said.

Harlow attempted to retrieve his 9 mm from a truck, but the holster was empty, he told police. Hamel had known Harlow kept a gun there, Harlow said.

