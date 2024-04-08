Meat vending machine plans submitted to council

An application for self-serve meat vending machines has been submitted to council planners.

Local abbatoir Cig Oen Caron is seeking permission from Ceredigion County Council for the vending machines at Tregaron cattle market.

The proposed building would house two vending machines that would be “stocked on a daily basis”, with “fresh meat produce to suit the demand of local people”.

Should the plans be approved, the abbatoir's owner said the business would create three additional full-time jobs.

The planning application said: “The aim is to create a dedicated space to sell their produce to the local community which originates from the local area."

The application stated there was local interest "in bringing the abattoir up to 21st Century standards", whilst also "trying to diversify and compete with supermarkets where they will be able to produce burgers, sausages, bacon and other specialities".

The scheme will be considered by county planners at a later date.

