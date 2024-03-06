Measure M repeal of special San Bernardino County Fire parcel tax falling

Early voting numbers on Tuesday show support against the passing of Measure M, which would repeal a special San Bernardino County Fire protection parcel tax.

Just before 10 p.m., Measure M received 19,677 “No” votes, or 55.84%, compared to 15,564 “Yes” votes, or 44.16%, according to the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters.

A "yes" vote on Measure M supports repealing the special parcel tax, which was about $117 per parcel per year.

This measure requires a simple majority to pass.

Measure W

A"no"vote opposes repealing the special parcel tax approved by voters in 2006, for the amount of $117 per parcel per year, with an annual 3% cost of living increase, most recently set by the Board of Directors at $166.84 per parcel for fiscal year 2022-2023.

The attempted repeal of the parcel tax, which supports the Fire Protection District’s FP-5 Service Zone, occurred most recently in June 2022 and in November 2020.

Many claim the tax is unfair, with owners of smaller homes and large facilities paying the same rate. Others claim the county can find other sources to pay for fire services.

High Desert resident Frank Morales told the Daily Press that he voted “No,” on Measure W.

“I hope people understand that if Measure W passes, budget cuts will happen, meaning slower fire service response times, staff cuts and higher homeowner insurance rates,” Morales said. “And fire season will put a strain on other agencies coming to our rescue.”

Fire Chief Dan Munsey

Last month, San Bernardino County Fire Chief Dan Munsey shared his thoughts on Measure W with business and community leaders in San Bernardino.

Chief Munsey spoke on the special parcel tax that generates an estimated $10 million annually for the fire district.

Earlier this year, Munsey traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with lawmakers representing the county to advocate for federal funding to support local fire and emergency services provided on federal lands.

Munsey testified before Congress in support of new public lands legislation authored by Congresswoman Young Kim (R-Fullerton), stating the bill would help San Bernardino County Fire prevent deadly wildfires and subsequent debris flows.

Munsey also testified before the Federal Lands Subcommittee on Jan. 31 in support of the Restoring Our Unopened Trails for Enjoyment and Safety Act.

The bill directs the Secretaries of the Interior and Agriculture to reopen recreational facilities such as campgrounds, trails, and visitor centers within two years following a natural disaster.

“It has been frustrating to watch fires get bigger and it has been frustrating to not allow local resources to respond and assist the federal government in preventing these emergencies,” Munsey told members of Congress. “We represent 66 communities. Eighty percent of our land mass is federal land. These communities are surrounded by your land areas. It is very important to us that we have access to these federal lands in order to effectively respond to and prevent emergencies.”

The hearing can be viewed on the committee’s YouTube channel. Chief Munsey’s testimony begins 70 minutes into the video.

This story is developing and will be updated as more votes are tabulated and numbers are released by county officials.

