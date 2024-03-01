Measles has spread to Central Florida. What preparations has Brevard made?

It's been nearly two decades since Brevard has had a measles outbreak. But as cases pop up throughout southern and central Florida, Brevard officials say they are poised to respond if the disease makes an appearance on the Space Coast.

An initial outbreak was reported Feb. 20 at an elementary school in Broward County, and as of Feb. 28 there were nine reported cases of measles in Broward County, and one in Polk County.

Brevard has not had any reported cases of measles since 2006, when there were three confirmed cases of measles among adults in their 20s, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Most adults and many children have been vaccinated against measles. The vaccination is one of the most common, with the first shot given when a child is 12 to 15 months old and the second dose given between age four and six. Two doses are about 97% effective in preventing a measles infection, while one dose is about 93% effective, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

What does Brevard's health department say?

FLORIDA TODAY reached out to the state health department with specific questions about the likelihood of measles showing up in Brevard and how people should prepare. Instead of answering those questions, the department provided the letter sent out Feb. 20 immediately following the outbreak in Broward, as well as a more recent statement mostly pertaining to Manatee Bay Elementary School, where the outbreak began.

97% of students at the school in Broward County had received at least one dose of the MMR vaccine, the statement said.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo said despite the typical protocol of keeping kids home to prevent the spread of measles after an exposure, the Florida Department of Health would defer to parents to decide whether or not to allow their children to remain in school.

In the letter, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo told parents that despite the "high likelihood of infection" for unvaccinated students, and typical protocol for students to isolate during the infectious period, the department was not recommending they stay home.

"Due to the high immunity rate in the community, as well as the burden on families and educational cost of healthy children missing school, DOH is deferring to parents or guardians to make decisions about school attendance," he said, adding that children may have already been exposed and that parents should watch for symptoms of disease.

Up to 90% of children without immunity exposed to measles will catch it, he said.

The more recent statement from FDOH also chastised media outlets for "politicizing" the outbreak.

"While details of epidemiological investigations are confidential, many media outlets are reporting false information and politicizing this outbreak," the statement said.

FDOH did not provide recommendations or resources specific to Brevard.

Health First says it's monitoring situation

Health First — which operates hospitals in Cape Canaveral, Melbourne, Palm Bay and Viera — is in close contact with local, state and federal health authorities to monitor "evolving threats," said Lance Skelly, a spokesperson for Health First.

"Depending on the severity of a situation, we prepare in many different ways — from identifying surge capacity – including space, equipment, supply chain and staffing — to physically preparing our facilities, rescheduling or delaying certain non-elective procedures and even pivoting skilled clinicians from different units and specialties to where they are needed most," he said.

Anyone who believes they may be exhibiting symptoms of measles should contact their health care provider for instructions regarding how to safely seek medical care without exposing other patients, according to FDOH. Do not visit a health care provider without calling ahead.

What is Brevard Public Schools doing to prepare? And what's their policy on vaccinations?

Right now, Brevard Public Schools doesn't have any positive measles cases, but they're prepared for the possibility of an infection, according to Russell Bruhn, a spokesperson for the district.

"We work closely with the Department of Health on matters like this," he said. "We are alerted when the DOH is made aware of a positive case. Procedures are in place with our Environmental team to dispatch cleaning crews to deeply clean areas that may have had exposure, as needed."

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo talks about "cluster" of measles cases at Broward County elementary school.

The board's policy on immunizations was last reviewed in 2018 and requires all children to be vaccinated except in cases of religious reasons, medical reasons as certified in writing by a physician, if the Department of Health determines that a required immunization is unnecessary or hazardous or if a principal issues a temporary exemption for a transfer student.

The board is set to review this policy in March. The draft of the updated policy has few changes.

How do measles symptoms differ from other viruses going around?

The initial symptoms of measles may be indistinguishable from other common diseases like COVID-19, colds, flus and RSV. Measles typically starts with a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes, according to the CDC. The measles rash generally appears three to five days into symptoms.

Symptoms can appear seven to 14 days after exposure, according to the CDC. It's an airborne virus, meaning it can spread when an infected person breathes, and lingers in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after the infected person leaves the area.

A person can be infectious from four days before the rash appears to four days after, the CDC said. The disease is highly contagious — one infected person will infect nine to 10 people around them if they are not vaccinated.

Measles infections can lead to complications such as ear infections, hearing loss, pneumonia, encephalitis and death, according to the CDC. There is no treatment.

