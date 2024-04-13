Measles outbreak puts elimination status at risk: CDC
A case of measles has been confirmed in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled throughout the county two weekends ago, officials said.
A case of measles has been confirmed in a non-Los Angeles County resident who traveled throughout the county two weekends ago, officials said.
With more than 100 measles cases this year and vaccination rates falling, the U.S. could lose its elimination status for the highly contagious disease, officials warn.
The stories you need to start your day: CDC warns of measles spike, the ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 trailer and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Here's what to know about the latest in the conflict between Israel and Iran.
Welcome to the regular-season finale, where 13 playoff seeds are still in the air. We break down what's at stake for Sunday's slate of games.
A post from the official Bluesky account on Friday notified users that it's lifted its ban on heads of state. The policy has been in place for the last year. Bluesky recently opened itself up to public signups after previously requiring invite codes.
The Sephora Spring Savings Event is happening until April 15! Save on top brands like Clinique, Nuface, Dyson and more.
Establishing the proper tax withholding can be tricky. Here are our experts' tips on determining the sweet spot.
The heart of the Manhattan DA's indictment relies heavily on an untested legal theory that some experts say will be very hard to prove.
Ohtani tied Hideki Matsui for the most MLB homers ever hit by a Japanese player.
Mizuhara is accused of stealing $16 million from the Los Angeles Dodgers star.
“We built a full city in the desert, and now, it’s a little too big," an event ticketing expert told Yahoo Entertainment about Coachella.
Kansas City Fed president Jeff Schmid and San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly said they would employ patience and caution before approving any rate cuts.
Google's is adding more AI security features to its offerings as it seeks to better monetize its investments.
Playdate has only gotten cuter and more relevant with age.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill.
Meta has confirmed to TechCrunch that it is testing Meta AI, its large language model-powered chatbot, with WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger users in India and parts of Africa. The move signals how Meta plans to tap massive user bases across its various apps to scale its AI offerings. Meta announced plans to build and experiment with chatbots and other AI tools in February 2023.
Last year, Elon Musk's social network X (formerly known as Twitter) rolled out a feature for paid users to hide their blue checkmarks from others after the checks became primarily a paid feature. More definite is that the move will add one more layer of confusion around what the blue checkmark actually means these days, since it is arriving swiftly on the heels of yet one more change: X expanding blue-check status to more non-paying users based on how many "blue check" followers they have themselves. Last week, the company removed a section in its X Premium support page that described how paying users could hide their checkmarks.
Costco members can book vacation packages, cruises, and more through Costco Travel — with multiple ways to earn rewards and discounts for future Costco spending.
Mizuhara is reportedly in negotiations to plead guilty in connection to the alleged theft of Ohtani's money to cover gambling debts.
With the 2023-24 NBA season coming to an end, here's one voter's award ballot, breaking down the top candidates — and declaring the winners.