Measles exposure reported at local mall; 3rd case reported in Montgomery Co.

A measles case has been identified in a third Montgomery County resident and some people in Greene County may have been exposed.

The exposure happened Saturday, March 16 at Round1 Bowling and Amusement inside the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek. This would have been between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m., according to Greene County Public Health.

“This is tragic because in North and South America, measles was eliminated from our hemisphere,” Don Brannen with Greene County Public Health said.

As we reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, anyone who visited Round1 or was in the building up to two hours after the person with measles left the building may have been exposed.

“Once measles is introduced into an area, it is very contagious so it can easily spread from one place to the next in those people who are unvaccinated,” Dan Suffoletto with Public Health-Dayton and Montgomery County said.

“If you think you have been exposed you should monitor yourself for 21 days,” Brannen said.

Symptoms include red eyes, runny nose, or cough.

Greene County health officials said if you are Round1 during the exposure time, you should notify your local health department so they can assess your vaccination status, provide information regarding signs and symptoms, and inform you of the next steps you should take to keep yourself and others protected.

Montgomery County residents should contact Public Health - Dayton Montgomery County at (937) 225-5991 or visit www.phdmc.org.

Greene County residents should contact Greene County Public Health at (937) 374-5615 or visit www.gcph.info.