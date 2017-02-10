Meanwhile, Australia's in the grip of an intense heatwave straight from hell

Yes, Australia is a hot place. But this weekend, it's really, really hot. Everywhere.

Much of the country is enduring an epic heatwave, with severe to extreme conditions along the eastern coast that's taking temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit.)

Spare a thought for the 38 people in Tarcoola in South Australia, who've already had to endure temperatures of 46 degrees Celsius (114 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday.

The hellmouth basically opened up. Don't believe us? Here's a map showing how hot it is. It's so hot that weather presenters have had to use deep purple to illustrate it.

meanwhile in australia pic.twitter.com/fUXfLnVMNb — a beeb (@espurrkawa) February 8, 2017

That expression couldn't be more "this is fine"-esque.

meanwhile in australia pic.twitter.com/kdtD98w7X6 — salvador amygdali (@maxuthink) February 8, 2017

Just look at it.

Make sure you water your plants and keep grandma inside. Seriously. Look. #heatwave pic.twitter.com/34SwWcFNQc — Deng Nguyen (@deng_nguyen) February 9, 2017

With the threat of electricity cuts in New South Wales and South Australia looming, everyone is doing their best to keep cool.

Dogs knew what was up early.

It's nearly 30 degrees at 9:40am in Sydney and this dog is just sitting in a park fountain pic.twitter.com/Ay4sBf2wRt — Elle Hunt (@mlle_elle) February 9, 2017





People have been told to leave water out for other thirsty animals too.

Help animals survive this #heatwave, Aussies! LEAVE WATER BOWLS OUT ... EVERYWHERE. More life-saving tips: https://t.co/dRsF1Jfcbd 🐨💦 pic.twitter.com/Ph9YNdUF4I — Animals Australia (@AnimalsAus) February 9, 2017

Although humans will need a different kind of refreshment.

So far, they are seriously not coping.

Fortunately, the heatwave will calm down by Sunday. Phew.

Cooler air to bring relief to SA & VIC during weekend. Maximum temperatures and #heatwave moving to NSW & QLD. https://t.co/ByG5YyVjFH pic.twitter.com/fape8NjPNk — BOM Australia (@BOM_au) February 9, 2017

If they make it until then. #PrayForAustralia