Meanwhile, Australia's in the grip of an intense heatwave straight from hell

Yes, Australia is a hot place. But this weekend, it's really, really hot. Everywhere.
Much of the country is enduring an epic heatwave, with severe to extreme conditions along the eastern coast that's taking temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit.)
SEE ALSO: Forget Europe: It's all about America first, Australia second now
Spare a thought for the 38 people in Tarcoola in South Australia, who've already had to endure temperatures of 46 degrees Celsius (114 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday.
My feed right now: #blizzard2017 #heatwave pic.twitter.com/vSBglXY2QP
— Dan Ilic 💨💨💨 (@danilic) February 9, 2017
The hellmouth basically opened up. Don't believe us? Here's a map showing how hot it is. It's so hot that weather presenters have had to use deep purple to illustrate it.
meanwhile in australia pic.twitter.com/fUXfLnVMNb
— a beeb (@espurrkawa) February 8, 2017
That expression couldn't be more "this is fine"-esque.
meanwhile in australia pic.twitter.com/kdtD98w7X6
— salvador amygdali (@maxuthink) February 8, 2017
Just look at it.
Make sure you water your plants and keep grandma inside. Seriously. Look. #heatwave pic.twitter.com/34SwWcFNQc
— Deng Nguyen (@deng_nguyen) February 9, 2017
With the threat of electricity cuts in New South Wales and South Australia looming, everyone is doing their best to keep cool.
Dogs knew what was up early.
It's nearly 30 degrees at 9:40am in Sydney and this dog is just sitting in a park fountain pic.twitter.com/Ay4sBf2wRt
— Elle Hunt (@mlle_elle) February 9, 2017
People have been told to leave water out for other thirsty animals too.
#FaunaRescueSA asks people to put water out for #wildlife like '#PrincessLeia' the #koala during #SouthAus #heatwave https://t.co/9g5g9YivmM pic.twitter.com/GPY2KRgVK9
— ABC Emergency (@ABCemergency) February 8, 2017
Help animals survive this #heatwave, Aussies! LEAVE WATER BOWLS OUT ... EVERYWHERE. More life-saving tips: https://t.co/dRsF1Jfcbd 🐨💦 pic.twitter.com/Ph9YNdUF4I
— Animals Australia (@AnimalsAus) February 9, 2017
Although humans will need a different kind of refreshment.
Drink plenty of liquids#heatwave #auspol #ozhist pic.twitter.com/9xlxVMErDr
— Australian Kitsch (@OzKitsch) February 9, 2017
So far, they are seriously not coping.
No aircon in the office. Sitting here like:#heatwave #SydneyHeatwave pic.twitter.com/D5x9pbe9rN
— Michael Patterson (@Mick_Patterson_) February 10, 2017
Hello Sydney 🔥🤒👎🏻#Heatwave #Melting #hurryupwinter pic.twitter.com/hyyJUgzTFF
— Scotty (@ScottCragg) February 9, 2017
TGIF?? #heatwave #sydney #why pic.twitter.com/d3FSG14j9t
— Chanel Basha (@sensachanel_) February 9, 2017
Meanwhile in Sydney. pic.twitter.com/F1IMVAB4lx
— Soroush K. (@soroushkarimian) February 9, 2017
#heatwave pic.twitter.com/Llg0B12K5m
— jon treherne (@JonTreherne) February 9, 2017
Fortunately, the heatwave will calm down by Sunday. Phew.
Cooler air to bring relief to SA & VIC during weekend. Maximum temperatures and #heatwave moving to NSW & QLD. https://t.co/ByG5YyVjFH pic.twitter.com/fape8NjPNk
— BOM Australia (@BOM_au) February 9, 2017
If they make it until then. #PrayForAustralia
1.5k