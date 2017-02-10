    Meanwhile, Australia's in the grip of an intense heatwave straight from hell

    Johnny Lieu
    Mashable
    Yes, Australia is a hot place. But this weekend, it's really, really hot. Everywhere. 

    Much of the country is enduring an epic heatwave, with severe to extreme conditions along the eastern coast that's taking temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit.)

    Spare a thought for the 38 people in Tarcoola in South Australia, who've already had to endure temperatures of 46 degrees Celsius (114 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday. 

    The hellmouth basically opened up. Don't believe us? Here's a map showing how hot it is. It's so hot that weather presenters have had to use deep purple to illustrate it.

    That expression couldn't be more "this is fine"-esque. 

    Just look at it.

    With the threat of electricity cuts in New South Wales and South Australia looming, everyone is doing their best to keep cool.

    Dogs knew what was up early.


    People have been told to leave water out for other thirsty animals too.

    Although humans will need a different kind of refreshment.

    So far, they are seriously not coping.

    Fortunately, the heatwave will calm down by Sunday. Phew.

    If they make it until then. #PrayForAustralia

