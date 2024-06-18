'Any means necessary': First Black female pilot in Air Force reflects on storied career

The odds were stacked against her.

Theresa M. Claiborne was a woman, shorter than the average height required to be a pilot, and she was Black.

But she kept her eyes on the prize and went on to shatter the glass ceiling when she became the first Black female pilot in the history of the U.S. Air Force in 1982.

She experienced numerous instances of sexism and racism along the way, but nothing would stop her in the pursuit of her dream.

As a Black female pilot, she is in a cohort of less than half of 1% of all pilots across the U.S., according to her website.

In 1981, Theresa Claiborne sits outside of a T-38 aircraft as she was training to become the first Black female pilot in the Air Force.

She recently took time with The Reporter-News to reflect on her career and all of the obstacles she had to overcome.

'By any means necessary'

Claiborne did not grow up thinking she would be a pilot, let alone the first Black woman to serve as a command pilot and instructor for the KC-135 aircraft. She did, however, grow up in a military family.

When her father retired from the military, Claiborne was in the ninth grade in Sacramento, California. As she entered college, it was the longest stretch she had ever lived in one location.

She told her father that she wanted to enter the military and when he asked her why, Claiborne said, "Why not?"

"Well, for one thing you don't know how to follow orders," he told her.

"I'm going to be an officer," she said. "I'll be giving the orders."

When she first joined the ROTC program, she considered a career in public affairs. History was made, however, when she was given an incentive ride on a T-37 training aircraft.

Claiborne got the flying bug, but at the time, she was told that flying was not an option. Back then, only 10 women were given spots into flight school — that is 10 women across the entire Air Force.

Her dreams were dashed but not for long. The following year, she was told the Air Force had decided to increase that number to 30, and Claiborne headed off pilot training with only seven women in the class at Laughlin Air Force Base in San Antonio.

She once again faced another large obstacle, however, when she completed her classroom hours of pilot training. She was only 5 feet 2 inches, and the required height was 5 feet 4 inches.

While she awaited her waiver to continue pilot training, Claiborne was forced back a class and watched the other female students move forward to train in the sky.

Claiborne had been given one final chance; if she was at least 34 inches tall when sitting, she could move forward with pilot training.

Despite having already completed a brake test in an in-flight aircraft, she was told the doctor would inspect her the following Monday morning.

She spent the weekend doing absolutely nothing as she didn't want to overexert herself and also knew that one is naturally taller in the morning. She went into the physical Monday morning, sat as tall as she possibly could and passed the test.

She went on to complete training and was assigned to the KC-135 air-refueling aircraft. At that time, women were not allowed to fly combat missions.

She said that while she was not "allowed in combat," she flew her aircraft through various combat zones to refuel combat aircrafts. Her unit was even the first sent into Saudi Arabia, prior to Desert Storm, in operation Desert Shield.

When Claiborne reflected on her distinguished career, she said she was "standing on the balls of my feet for my entire military career" to ensure she was tall enough every step of the way, regardless of the many barriers she had broken.

She simply lived the motto "by any means necessary" to complete her dream.

Theresa Claiborne sits inside the cockpit of a KC-135 aircraft in 1989. She became the first Black female command pilot and instructor for the KC-135.

'I'm not catering. I'm your pilot'

Despite her accomplishments, Claiborne experienced both racism and sexism along the way but never let them stop her.

In one notable experience, she was the aircraft commander of a mission in which the KC-135 was to refuel the B-52 bomber aircraft. When the B-52 aircraft commander arrived to brief her team, he spoke only to Claiborne's co-pilot.

The B-52 commander spoke about the upcoming mission as Claiborne listened in silence.

She said he had "naturally assumed that I was the co-pilot."

When he was finished, Claiborne's co-pilot responded curtly with, "Maybe you want to talk to the Ace?" referring to Clairborne as the Ace, the aircraft commander.

Instead of responding negatively, however, Claiborne let it slide, hoping that it would become a learning moment for that commander in his career.

The racism and sexism carried over into her time with United Airlines as well. Claiborne went on to become the second Black female pilot at United Airlines and went on to become a captain as well.

As a Black female in uniform, however, Clairborne said she was mistaken for a flight attendant when in the air and a baggage handler when on the ground in an given airport.

In one notable instance, when she was a pilot on the Boeing 747, she came out of the flight deck and into the galley on the upper deck of the plane. A flight attendant looked at Claiborne and asked if when she loaded the galley, she could put something in a certain area.

Captain Theresa Claiborne sits inside the cockpit of the Boeing 787-10 on May 20, the day of her retirement from United Airlines. Her last flight was from Newark to Lisbon.

Claiborne let her finish and said, "I'm not catering. I'm your pilot."

When she reflected on that incident, Claiborne said, "It didn't matter whether I had my hat on or not. You know they saw a uniform and as a Black woman, it's like, obviously, I'm not the pilot."

Sweetwater museum ties

Growing up, Claiborne didn't have a Black female pilot to look up to since Black women were not allowed to participate in the Women Air Force Service Pilots program during World War II.

While she is now a board member for the WASP Museum in Sweetwater, she said she was reluctant to accept the position.

Her grandmother was ineligible to fly during World War II with the WASP pilots. But Claiborne decided to join the board, making sure that all women know that there is an opportunity to become a pilot.

'If they can see it, they can be it'

Claiborne has forged her own path, all the while inspiring others to do the same. She is also one of the founding members of Sisters of the Skies, a nonprofit developing pathways and partnerships to increase the number of Black women who become professional pilots, according to her website.

Since Claiborne became president in 2016, she has mentored many aspiring Black female pilots.

She said, however, that "money is the number one obstacle," which is why Sisters of the Skies has awarded several hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships to aspiring pilots.

The organization looks to inspire girls early, as well.

Most of those who benefit have "never been in an airplane," Claiborne said. So the organization brings young girls out on an airplane ride.

"We come in full battle rattle," she said.

All of the Black female pilots come in their uniforms to take the girls up into the sky and hopefully inspire them early.

"If they can see it, they can be it," she said.

'Don't let anyone tell you, you can't do it'

Capt. Theresa Claiborne of United Airlines stands with two young aspiring pilots during the Girls Rock Wings event in Denver, Colorado, in May 2023.

While Claiborne recently retired from being a United Airlines pilot, she is not one to sit still for long.

In her retirement, she plans to continue mentoring young aspiring pilots with the Sisters of the Skies organization, in addition to public speaking engagements.

Claiborne had this advice for aspiring pilots, "Keep your eyes on the prize, and don't let anyone tell you, you can't do it."

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Grit: First Black female pilot in Air Force reflects on storied career