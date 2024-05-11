‘It means everything to me’: Public House delivers $16,000 check to Mollie Tibbetts Foundation

The Public House in Davenport delivered a check worth $16,300 to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. The funds were allocated directly to the Mollie Tibbetts fund, which helps raise awareness to the mental health of children.

Tibbetts’s mother Laura Calderwood shared with us how much it means to keep her late daughter’s memory alive.

“It means everything to me,” Calderwood said. “I think it’s something Mollie would be proud of. She wanted to help children, that’s how Austin Chesney and I got to know each other because that was her goal. I’m so grateful the public is still interested in donating to the fund.”

The donation is the most the public house has raised since it begun sending checks to the children’s hospital back in 2016.

