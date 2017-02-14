    Mean Girls? Fashion Editors Post Photos of Empty Seats Arround Tiffany Trump at NYFW

    Inside Edition

    As New York Fashion Week got underway, Tiffany Trump was photographed with a row of empty seats next to the president’s youngest daughter.

    Former Wall Street Journal Fashion columnist and fashion writer Christina Binkley tweeted the image Monday.

    Other fashion writers and editors took to social media to write the observation that no one appeared to be sitting near Trump’s 23-year-old daughter Monday night during designer Philipp Plein's fashion show, which featured “Hot Mugshot Guy” Jeremy Meeks making his runway debut.

    Fashion expert Katrina Szish told Inside Edition: “The industry can be catty and mean. This is like a scene out of Mean Girls, and frankly, it doesn’t really surprise me and it is over the top, even for the fashion industry."

    The area around Tiffany Trump eventually filled in as the show progressed.

