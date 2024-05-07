Meals of Hope food charity hits milestone: 100 million meals since 2007

Meals of Hope, the popular meal packing charity, has achieved a milestone.

The Naples-based food charity hit an all-time high: 100 million meals have been packed.

It happened Sunday in Southbridge, Massachusetts, said Stephen Popper, president and chief executive officer of the nonprofit agency.

Always with his eye toward his next goal, Popper said he hopes the organization can achieve packing 30 million meals a year.

Stephen Popper, president and chief executive officer of Meals of Hope, a meal packing and food pantry organization based in Collier County.

Meals of Hope started in Collier in 2007 to serve the local community but the organization today coordinates meal packing events in communities throughout the U.S. and outside the country.

The packing events with tables lined up and huge plastic-lined boxes of the ingredients are big draws for volunteers with churches, schools, employers and civic groups to have fun and help others.

The organization has eight different meals with dried and fortified ingredients. When one bag is mixed with water and prepared, it can feed six to eight people.

Meals of Hope, a food charity organization based in Collier County, conducts a food pantry event in East Naples.

Meals of Hope runs 15 food pantries

Besides meal packing, Meals operates 15 food pantries a week in Lee and Collier, which includes baby food pantries.

Families can get formula, baby cereal, stage one to four baby food, fresh produce and meat. The baby pantries distribute diapers, bottles, bibs and other baby necessities.

A third way Meals helps tackle hunger is through its partnership with Pan Florida Challenge to source and distribute each month more than 10,000 weekend backpacks of food to the neediest elementary school children in Collier, Lee and Palm Beach counties.

The organization has 30,000 volunteers and 19 full and part-time staff.

Food insecurity in the U.S. is on the rise and inflation has fueled challenges for families.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported in its annual report last October that food insecurity increased from 10.2% in 2021 to 12.8% in 2022.

The data shows 44.2 million people are living in food insecure households in 2022, the latest year data is available. Of that, roughly 7.3 million are children.

Meals serves 4,000 people a week at its food pantries, Popper said.

“The reality is we have never been busier than we are right now,” he said.

Learn more about the organization at https://mealsofhope.org/ or call 239- 537-7775.

What about Harry Chapin Food Bank?

The Harry Chapin Food Bank, a huge hunger relief organization in Southwest Florida and member of Feeding America, recently honored its volunteers as donors last month for all they do to help families in need.

Harry Chapin has 5,100 active volunteers who provided 65,000 hours of service in 2023, which equates to more than $2 million in kind services.

“From manning the mobile pantry to packing and sorting products, volunteers serve as the veritable backbone of our organization and provide a critical service that allows (Harry Chapin) to accomplish its mission of a hunger-free community,” said Stuart Haniff, chief development officer, in a news release.

One three-hour shift volunteering in a distribution center equates to about $93 toward in-kind services and that can feed 15 families in Southwest Florida.

Harry Chapin distributed $61.5 million worth of food in fiscal 2022, according to the organization. It suppled 34.7 million pounds of food and other grocery items, including 12 million pounds of fresh produce.

For more information, visit the website at harrychapinfoodbank.org or call 239-334-7007.

