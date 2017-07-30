This article, How To Meal Prep On A Budget, originally appeared on Chowhound.

Tired of circling the Whole Foods hot bar on your lunch break? More importantly, isn’t your wallet tired? There’s only one way to solve this first world problem and it’s made up of two words: meal prep.

Yes, meal prepping can be very daunting, but once it’s done and you have the rest of your Sunday to chill out, you’re going to be happy you did it. Not to mention all of the money you will save on food during the week.

The below recipes all involve ingredients that you already have in your kitchen, are super affordable, or that you can buy in bulk. Each dish is also ideal for lunchtime (except for one breakfast bonus meal that is totally worth the five minutes of your time it’ll take to assemble).

1. Spanish Rice





The greatest thing about Spanish rice is that it can be served in a multitude of ways. You’ll never get sick of eating it five days in a row. Hello, budget friendly meal! You can cook it in an omelette, wrap it up in a burrito, or eat it on its own. And don’t forget the protein; the source can be in whatever form you prefer, whether that’s ground turkey, chicken, or beans. This recipe uses ground beef. Get the recipe.

2. Frittatas

Eggs are your best friend when it comes to meal prepping on a budget and a frittata is the perfect way to get your fill of veggies and protein all in one. You can throw practically anything that you have in the fridge into this dish. So, grab your cast iron skillet and go to town. Here’s a standard recipe to get you started that involves five easy ingredients. *Tip: Use your leftover egg mix (if you have any) and pour it into muffin tins for breakfast on the go.* Get the recipe.

3. Chicken, Vegetables, and Rice