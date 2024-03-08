Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator, to speak in Manitowoc March 27

WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe speaks at a Keep Our Republic voting education event in La Crosse on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

MANITOWOC — Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe will speak at the Manitowoc Public Library this month on the election system in Wisconsin, how it differs from other states and why voters can trust it.

The presentation, co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Manitowoc County and the Manitowoc Public Library, will take place at the library at 6 p.m. March 27 in the Balkansky Community Room. The library is at 707 Quay St.

Wolfe's presentation is titled "You Can Trust Wisconsin's Election System" and it will also be livestreamed on the Manitowoc Public Library's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Wolfe is the state's chief election official, was appointed by the Wisconsin Elections Commission in 2018 and approved by the Wisconsin State Senate in 2019 for a four-year term.

"Serving as an election security advocate and ambassador for the needs of Wisconsin's clerks and voters are among her highest priorities," a news release from the League of Women Voters of Manitowoc County said.

According to the press release, Wolfe previously served as WEC's deputy administrator and IT director and managed the teams that develop and maintain the statewide voter registration system, election security and all other IT applications of the commission. She started as the state's voter outreach coordinator in 2011 and later as an elections IT project manager leading a major redesign of the MyVote Wisconsin voter information portal.

The presentation is taking place the week before Wisconsinites head to the poll for the April 2 spring election and presidential primary.

