Meagan talks with LSU's Angel Reese after NCAA tournament win over Rice
Meagan talks with LSU's Angel Reese after NCAA tournament win over Rice
Meagan talks with LSU's Angel Reese after NCAA tournament win over Rice
The First Round of the women's NCAA tournament tips off today. Are you ready to tune in?
Here's what you need to know ahead of an NCAA tournament that's loaded with more stars than ever before.
The SEC commissioner wants more power conference teams in the tournament and doesn't seem to care what that means for the little guy. The problem is that those small conference teams are what makes March Madness so special.
Audi Crooks led the Cyclones to the second-largest comeback win in the history of the NCAA women’s tournament.
The Walsh sisters are putting on a show at the NCAA championships.
Florida scored 100 points on Friday. It wasn't enough.
The Chiefs gave L'Jarius Sneed the franchise tag this offseason.
Sabelenka faced one of her best friends in her return to the court.
Ready to reduce waste? Nearly 3,000 Amazon reviewers laud this solid combo.
Marijuana exposure is on the rise among pets, and there are several ways they can ingest the drug. Here's what to do if that happens.
The Wizards, Pistons, Spurs, Hornets and Trail Blazers are playing out the string, but each team features some things worth keeping an eye on … and maybe even getting a little excited about.
Whether you need a new TV or a better security camera, now's the time to splurge on some inexpensive smart home upgrades.
The 'Real Housewives' star is among 47,000 devotees, who praise their breathability and secure fit.
With Opening Day just days away, Scott Pianowski delivers his final, crucial fantasy baseball draft tips.
Steve Burns, the ousted founder, chairman and CEO of bankrupt EV startup Lordstown Motors, has settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over misleading investors about demand for the company's flagship all-electric Endurance pickup truck. Burns was ordered to pay a civil fine of $175,000 and cannot serve as an officer or director of a public company for two years, according to the agreement filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Without admitting or denying the SEC's allegations, Burns consented to a permanent injunction, the fine and other stipulations in the agreement, according to the SEC.
Since September, the U.S. government has faced a partial shutdown fives times. The Senate had about twelve hours on Friday to approve a $1.2 trillion package to fully fund the government that was approved by the House earlier in the day. Here's why it keeps happening.
U.S. News & World Report names its 9 Best Cars for Families in 2024. Toyota secured three wins, the Chrysler Pacifica gets its first Minivan category win.
Among the top discounts: A Dyson vacuum for over $100 off, a Vizio smart TV for under $150, Sealy memory foam cooling pillows for just $15 a pop and so, so much more.
The Sofia by Sofia Vergara Swim line is stocked with curve-hugging styles that you'll want to wear all season long.
Baker-Mazara was tossed after he was called for a flagrant 2 foul.