Meadville man pleads to burglary, sentenced for role in 19-year-old's 2021 death

MEADVILLE — A 20-year-old Meadville man stood in a Crawford County courtroom Thursday afternoon, handcuffed and in prison garb, and talked of his future.

Qwamae D. Sherene spoke mere steps from a Walnut Street apartment house around the corner from the Crawford County Judicial Center on Meadville's Diamond Park, where Meadville police accused Sherene and others of entering an occupied apartment on the early morning of July 3, 2021.

Gunshots were fired after the group went in the apartment, and bullets struck and killed 19-year-old Nathaniel E. Harris before the intruders fled the scene.

Sherene admitted his role in the crime Thursday afternoon as he pleaded guilty before Crawford County President Judge John Spataro to a felony count of burglary under an agreement that saw other charges he faced, including criminal homicide, dropped by prosecutors.

He apologized for his participation in the crime to members of Harris' family, to members of the community, and to those who he said truly cared for him.

Sherene then talked about how the experience nearly three years ago had been a blessing of sorts for him. He is no longer hanging around the wrong people, and the experience has helped him grow and mature mentally, physically and spiritually, he said.

Sherene told Spataro that while he made a bad decision by hanging around the wrong people, he can make a change for the future.

Sherene, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, was one of five people, and one of three juveniles, the Meadville Police Department charged in connection with Harris' death. He was the last of the defendants to enter a guilty plea and to be sentenced in the case.

Spataro followed a recommendation reached between Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo and Sherene's Erie-based lawyer, Eric Hackwelder, in sentencing Sherene to four to eight years in state prison on the charge. Sherene was given credit for the nearly three years he has already spent in prison since he was jailed in the case four days after the incident.

DiGiacomo said members of Harris' family are aware of and agreed with the sentencing agreement.

Spataro said Sherene is also eligible for the Recidivism Risk Reduction Initiative, a state law that can reduce an inmate's minimum sentence if the person completes recommended programs and has no incidents while incarcerated.

Meadville resident Qwamae D. Sherene, one of five defendants charged in connection with the July 2021 shooting death of 19-year-old Nathaniel E. Harris at a Walnut Street apartment in the city, was sentenced on Thursday to serve four to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a felony count of burglary in the case.

Spataro, DiGiacomo and Hackwelder all noted Sherene's decision to do the right thing after the shooting by turning himself in days after the incident and for telling the truth about what had happened inside the Walnut Street apartment. The three also agreed that Sherene has a bright future if he continues on the right path.

The other four defendants charged and sentenced in the fatal shooting are:

Kavan M. Boitnott, 19, who was 16 at the time of the incident. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced in September 2022 to serve 30 years to life, according to court records and the Crawford County District Attorney's Office.

Timothy T. Bolden, 28, who was 25 at the time. He pleaded guilty in January to burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery and was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison, according to court records.

Jayden I. Speed, 21, who was 18 at the time. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary and was sentenced in July to serve 10 to 20 years in prison, according to court records.

Martavious K. Stout, 19, who was 16 at the time. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit burglary and flight to avoid apprehension and was sentenced in March to serve six years, four months to 15 years in prison, according to court records.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Meadville man pleads to burglary in 2021 fatal shooting of 19-year-old