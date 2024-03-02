Meadville man gets state sentence for assault on jail guard

Mar. 2—A Meadville-area man has been sentenced to state prison for assaulting a corrections officer at the Crawford County Correctional Facility last fall.

William D. Copeland, 34, was sentenced Thursday to two to four years in state prison by Judge Francis J. Schultz plus pay a $100 fine and $666.25 in court costs.

Copeland pleaded guilty in January to a felony count of assault on a prison facility employee filed by Pennsylvania State Police. Copeland admitted to shoving a corrections officer and then biting the officer's ear at the county jail in Saegertown on Sept. 17, 2023.

Schultz ordered Copeland's assault sentence to begin once Copeland completes serving another state prison sentence he received Thursday in a different case.

Copeland was sentenced by Schultz to serve a total of one to two years in state prison for simple assault and possession of a prohibited offensive weapon with 298 days of pre-sentence jail credit. Copeland also was ordered to pay $100 in fines plus $613.25 in court costs.

In January, Copeland pleaded no contest to a charge of simple assault and guilty to the possession of a prohibited offensive weapon in connection with a May 7, 2023, assault at his Vernon Township home.

By pleading no contest, a person does not admit guilt, but agrees there is enough evidence to convict if a trial were held. A no-contest plea has the same effect for sentencing purposes as pleading guilty.

Vernon Township Police charged Copeland with assaulting a woman at his home. Police allege Copeland struck the woman in the head with a knife that, when folded, was designed to function as metal knuckles, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police in the case.

Police alleged that Copeland also slashed the woman with another knife during the assault.

By pleading no contest, a person does not admit guilt, but agrees there is enough evidence to convict if a trial were held. A no-contest plea has the same effect for sentencing purposes as pleading guilty.