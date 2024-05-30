Meadville man calls police, faces charges

A Meadville man faces seven drug charges after he allegedly called police late Monday due to a dispute with his girlfriend and attempted to flush a variety of drugs down the toilet before their arrival.

Tamari Akel Gordon, 26, who resides in the 100 block of Spring Street, was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino and remains in Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $20,000 bond.

The incident began with a heated argument when Gordon’s girlfriend attempted to do her laundry, the woman told police. Eventually, Gordon asked the woman to leave the apartment, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Meadville Police Department, but she refused because both she and Gordon are listed on the lease.

Other witnesses present said that after calling the police, Gordon retrieved items from his bedroom that they believed to be drugs and tried to flush them down the toilet, according to the affidavit.

Police reported that a search of the toilet resulted in the discovery of baggies of fentanyl, methamphetamine and gabapentin, a drug used to treat seizures and nerve pain.

Gordon faces a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver, four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor counts of tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for June 20 before Pendolino.