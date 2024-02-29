Meador named tops in US

Feb. 29—The Red River Battalion of the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps (USNSCC) is proud to announce that League Cadet Petty Officer First Class Kall Meador has been selected as the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps League Cadet of the Year for all 384 USNSCC units nationwide.

Meador, 12, lives in rural Love County, Oklahoma and joined the Red River Sea Cadets in Gainesville in 2022. Meador was first selected as the unit's Cadet of the Year then the north Texas regional Cadet of the Year. That took him to the competition for Cadet of the Year for the South Central U.S. and Puerto Rico where he was selected as the top cadet to compete at the national level.

"Petty Officer Meador demonstrates the character traits of a good leader in his daily life and isn't afraid to put in the hard work it takes to achieve success in all he does. He is conscientious, polite and truly espouses the Navy core values of honor, courage, and commitment," said Lieutenant Ray Fletcher, the Red River Battalion Commander.