Mead man accused of killing grandfather's cat in Longmont

Mar. 27—A Mead man has been arrested and accused of torturing his grandfather's cat with a cane while cat-sitting in Longmont.

Dillon Evans, 23, is facing a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.

He is currently out of custody on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and he is set to next appear on Thursday for his filing of charges.

According to an affidavit, at 9:30 p.m. Monday, a Longmont man received a phone call from his daughter who said the man's 7-year-old cat, Domino, had died.

The man reviewed security camera footage from the living room and saw that Evans tortured Domino by chasing her around the room and poking her repeatedly with a cane for about an hour. In the footage, Evans is then seen going into another room and walking out with a box.

Evans called police at the suggestion of his grandfather. Evans told police he began using the cane "to get a rise out" of Domino. He told police he used the cane to poke her while she hid under furniture and said he poked her but didn't hit her.

According to the affidavit, Evans told police Domino was obviously bothered and he didn't know why he continued to poke and chase her when she appeared distressed. After approximately an hour of chasing, Evans said Domino began to have labored breathing and he attempted to perform CPR for three minutes before he realized she was dead.

Evans said he did not intend to kill Domino and denied harming other animals including another cat in the home. Evans turned himself in to the Longmont Police Department and officers located Domino dead in a box with blood on her mouth.

On Wednesday the Boulder County District Attorney's Office stated they requested a high secured bond.

"Based on the serious nature of the charges and the pending case, our office requested a high secured bond to ensure community and victim safety, as well as the defendant's return to court," Boulder County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone wrote in an email. "However, the court granted a personal recognizance bond. Our office is committed to fighting for justice in this case. Our office takes animal cruelty cases very seriously, as they involve victims who have no voice."