Mead Hall Sophomore Russell McLaren accepted into 2 distinguished boarding schools

Mar. 21—Mead Hall Episcopal School Sophomore Russell McLaren said that he was "speechless" when he recently learned that he'd been accepted into two prestigious rival boarding schools in the northeast: Phillips Academy Andover in Massachusetts and Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire.

"It was a surprise for me because I thought I was going to be accepted into one and not the other," said McLaren, due to the Andover and Exeter having acceptance rates of around 13%-17%. "A lot of times people don't get in because of competition, so I honestly thought I was going to get out-competed."

McLaren has attended Mead Hall for two years, after coming from a public charter school in his hometown of Rochester, New York.

He said that Mead Hall's Director of Admissions Felicia Pontoo has been a mentor for him since he first started at the school.

"She took me under her wing... she really helped me feel welcome in this new environment... whenever I have good news I'm always telling her about it. She's like one of my aunties. She's almost like family to me."

He also said that his time in Aiken has equipped him for the future: "I feel like Mead Hall [has] kind of prepared me for the college atmosphere and boarding school experience," he said.

McLaren looks forward to the possibility of studying abroad, an opportunity that will be open to him at these schools.

"That would truly be exciting because I've always wanted to travel out of the U.S," he said.

After traveling to both schools next week, McLaren is set to choose a boarding school by the end of March. "I'm excited for a new change," he said.

Regardless of his decision, McLaren will repeat his 10th grade school year because both institutions recommend that students not enter as juniors due to a rigorous curriculum.

He said that he hopes to pursue a career in the computer science field in the future.

"The one person I want to thank the most is my mother," he said. "She's been pushing me to do good ever since I was in kindergarten... I really want to give a special thanks to her... I really think that if it was not for her... I would not be where I'm at right now."

He also said he hopes the people who wrote recommendation letters for him "understand [that] I really appreciate [them] for what they've done."

"All my teachers were there for me... and I just appreciate [it]," he said. "I want to thank my stepfather, family and friends for supporting me as well."