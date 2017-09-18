Mea Culpa: I Said Trump and Bibi Would Blow Up

A year or so ago in this space — or what feels like a year — I predicted that it would be only a matter of time before U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be annoying the hell out of one another, and that anyone who believed that Trumpland would produce a dramatic improvement in the U.S.-Israeli relationship ought to lie down and wait quietly until the feeling passed. After all, that’s been the traditional pattern in relations between Republican presidents and Likud prime ministers; I just figured sooner or later these two willful, suspicious, and brittle egos were bound to clash over something, most likely because Netanyahu would overplay his hand in some provocative policy toward the Palestinians.

Clearly unlike Marisa Tomei in My Cousin Vinny, I was not “dead on balls accurate;” at least so far, I’ve been dead wrong.

As Netanyahu and Trump met Monday at the United Nations General Assembly for the third time in the president’s first eight months — a first in the history of U.S.-Israeli relations — even I’m a little stunned by how the relationship has blossomed seemingly without serious disruption and complication.

So where did I wander off the highway? And what, if anything, might change in what appears to be not just an extended honeymoon but a pretty happy marriage?

Changing the channel

Trump may be unpredictable on many issues, but when it comes to the U.S.-Israeli relationship he’s been preternaturally and consistently pro-Netanyahu, supporting a tough-minded, right-wing government more or less across the board and avoiding fights and unpleasantness. Trump is the first U.S. president to visit Israel so early in his term, the first to pray at the Western Wall, the first in decades to refuse to endorse Palestinian statehood,the first to declare in a White House statement his intention to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, and the first to appoint as U.S. ambassador a longtime supporter of settlements — David Friedman, who recently publicly referred to the “alleged” occupation of the West Bank.

Only twice can I recall such head-spinning transitions — Jimmy Carter to Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush to Bill Clinton — where successors willfully went about profoundly improving both the style and substance of their predecessors’ relations with Israel. Tensions later surfaced, but whether that is likely under Trump is not at all clear. Nothing on the horizon suggests it. Clearly keeping consistent with his effort to try to undo almost everything his predecessor had done, Trump is determined to ameliorate, if not eliminate, anything and everything related to the U.S.-Israeli tensions of the Barack Obama years — and to replace it with a kind of Era of Good Feelings not seen since the James Monroe administration.

Trump seems to instinctively grasp that fighting with Israel to protest settlements is a loser, that it wouldn’t produce a concrete gain for him, would make it appear that he is just like Obama, and would cost him politically. When he did raise the settlements issue, it was to gently chide, not hammer, the Israelis, opining that settlements weren’t “good for peace” and suggesting that Israel “hold off for a bit.” This tone is light-years away from the Sturm und Drang that marked eight years of bitter battles between Netanyahu and Obama.

Nothing to fight about

Trump appears to want to keep ahold of the warm embrace, at least for now. Eight months in, it’s pretty clear that the president has defused if not reframed the two primary points of contention — Iran and the peace process — that created so much trouble in U.S.-Israeli relations under Obama.

On Iran, Trump has been hostile to the 2015 nuclear accord from the get-go. His foreign policy and national security advisors — primarily Secretary of Defense James Mattis, national security advisor H.R. McMaster, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson — seem to have convinced him that maintaining the deal makes sense for a while, but it was only a matter of time before Trump’s policy of “undoing all that was Obama” would kick in. Hostility toward Iran also deepened thanks to the president’s budding bromance with Saudi Arabia’s (rabidly anti-Iran) King Salman and Tehran’s own efforts to expand its influence in the region. Netanyahu, however, was not happy with the administration’s willingness to defer to Russia (and thus to Iran) in Syria.