MDOT to repave more than nine miles of westbound I-94 in Calhoun County starting Sunday

The Michigan Department of Transportation will be resurfacing more than nine miles of westbound I-94 from 29 Mile Road in Sheridan Township to 21 1/2 Mile Road in Marengo Township, officials announced Tuesday.

The $4.3 million project, which begins Sunday, includes resurfacing the ramps at 22 1/2 Mile Road (Exit 115), 26 Mile Road (Exit 119) and 28 Mile Road/Easton Street (Exit 121). There will be nighttime lane and ramp closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. throughout the project, according to MDOT.

Work is expected to be completed by Aug. 2.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Westbound I-94 resurfacing in Calhoun County starts Sunday