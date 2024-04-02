MDOT to rebuild I-196 Business Loop between Holland, Zeeland

OTTAWA COUNTY — The Michigan Department of Transportation is rebuilding the I-196 Business Loop between Holland and Zeeland.

MDOT is investing roughly $17 million to rebuild 4.5 miles of the eastbound and westbound I-196 Business Loop from US-31 in Holland to 88th Avenue in Zeeland, according to a news release.

Work includes asphalt resurfacing, full-depth concrete joint repairs, new signs, traffic signal work and a new guardrail. The investment is expected to support 241 jobs based on economic modeling, according to the release.

Work is scheduled to start on Saturday, April 13, and is estimated to be completed in late November.

Eastbound I-196 BL will be closed and detoured to August, and then westbound I-196 BL will close from August to November. Traffic will be detoured to 16th Street/Adams Street.

The project will improve the ride and is a long-term investment for the service life of the corridor, according to MDOT. The highway rebuild is part of several projects that MDOT is starting this month in 10 counties.

