MDOT grant will help maintain bridges in Sault Ste. Marie

SAULT STE. MARIE — A new annual grant will help Sault Ste. Marie maintain bridges leading to the downtown area.

At the city commission meeting on March 18, officials approved a Michigan Department of Transportation grant designed to help maintain local bridges.

There are seven main bridges that connect downtown to the rest of the city, and they constantly require upkeep. The grant will allow Sault to work on one bridge at a time, with construction focused on the Bingham, Johnston, Portage, Spruce, Fort and Riverside bridges.

"This is going to help us with some bridge work across the city," said city manager Brian Chapman at the meeting.

The grant gives a total of $358,200, and the city matched $35,800 from an existing bridge maintenance project. The city has partnered with OHM construction with a $44,000 contract, which will allow the grant to be re-certified annually.

Officials said that including all the city-maintained bridges in one grant allows for minimal disruption to traffic. Major work involved also includes painting and sealing concrete decks.

The Ashmun Street bridge and I-75 tunnel are maintained by MDOT instead of the city and are not included in this project.

