MDOT: Crash on US-131 closes some southbound lanes

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Lanes of southbound US-131 were blocked following a crash in Walker Tuesday evening, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Around 4:30 p.m., MDOT posted on social media that the left lanes of southbound US-131 after the I-96 exit were blocked because of a crash. The situation involves a semi-truck, as seen on the MDOT traffic camera. Emergency vehicles were also at the scene.

The scene of a crash on southbound US-131 after the I-96 exit in Grand Rapids. (April 2, 2024)

It is unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.

