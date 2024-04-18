CHIPPEWA COUNTY — Chippewa County residents will have to detour around M-48 starting this month to avoid overpass construction.

The M-48 overpass that crosses over the connecting road between M-129 and Mackinac Trail will close on April 29 and remain closed for six months, until Oct. 18. After that is completed, stage two of the construction will begin on the stretch of M-48 that passes over I-75 to the north near Rudyard.

Both overpasses are expected to be completed and the road re-opened by Aug. 29, 2025.

While construction is being completed, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said the overpasses will be completely closed and all traffic will be detoured to M-129 and Mackinac Trail. Traffic on I-75 will be reduced to one lane and have a temporary speed limit of 45 mph.

The $5 million project is funded by MDOT. Construction will include patching and overlaying the deck structure, replacing railings, joints and repainting with some other work.

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: MDOT to begin overpass work on M-48 in Chippewa County