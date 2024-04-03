CHEBOYGAN — The Michigan Department of Transportation will start a $4.7 million project on April 15 to replace the decks and beams of the two Webb Road bridges over northbound and southbound I-75, just east of Wolverine in Cheboygan County.

Based on economic modeling, this investment by MDOT is expected to directly and indirectly support 67 jobs. The project is expected to end on Aug. 9.

During work, eastbound Webb Road traffic will be detoured south on I-75 to Old 27 in Vanderbilt (Exit 290) and north to Webb Road (Exit 301). Westbound Webb Road traffic will be detoured north on I-75 to M-68 in Indian River (Exit 310) and south to Webb Road (Exit 301).

During bridge demolition and deck pouring, I-75 through-traffic will be detoured using the Webb Road (Exit 301) off and on ramps.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: MDOT to begin I-75 project on April 15 east of Wolverine