MDH schedules 3 public meetings this month on nitrates in groundwater

Jun. 7—STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Health announced Friday that it will host four public meetings — three in person, one virtual — to discuss nitrates in drinking water in Southeast Minnesota.

"Each in-person meeting will include a presentation from MDH along with an open house during which attendees can ask MDH and partner staff specific questions," MDH said in a press release.

The first meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12 at the Stewartville Community Center, 105 First St. E. in Stewartville. The presentation begins at 6 p.m., but there will be an open house from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The other meetings are scheduled for:

* Noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, on Microsoft Teams

* 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the Rushford — Peterson Public School, 1000 Pine Meadows Lane in Rushford. Open house from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

* 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Mazeppa Community Center, 278 First Ave. N. in Mazeppa. Open house from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

At the Rushford event on June 26, the Fillmore Soil and Water Conservation District will provide free nitrate screening for those who bring in a sample of private well drinking water in a clean glass jar.

Water sources in Southeast Minnesota are susceptible to nitrate contamination due to the region's porous geology. High nitrates are linked to health concerns, including methomoglobinemia, or blue baby syndrome.

The meetings are part of the MDH's response to a request from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to develop, along with other state agencies, "a coordinated and comprehensive work plan to reduce nitrate contamination of drinking water in eight southeastern Minnesota counties."