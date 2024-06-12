MDH inviting well users to seminar on nitrates

Jun. 11—The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is inviting private well users in Dodge, Fillmore, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona counties to attend a public meeting in their area to learn about what is being done to address health concerns about nitrate in drinking water.

MDH has scheduled three in-person meetings and one virtual meeting. Each in-person meeting will include a presentation from MDH along with an open house during which attendees can ask MDH and partner staff specific questions.

The in-person meeting dates and locations are:

—Stewartville — Wednesday

Open house from 5-8 p.m., presentation at 6 p.m.

Stewartville Community Center 105 First St. E., Stewartville

—Rushford — June 26

Open house from 4-8 p.m., presentation at 6:30 p.m.

Rushford-Peterson Public School, 1000 Pine Meadows Lane, Rushford

Free nitrate screening will be available starting at 4 p.m. Bring a sample of your private well drinking water from your kitchen tap in a clean glass jar to have it screened for nitrates. This service is provided by Fillmore Soil and Water Conservation District.

—Mazeppa — Thursday, June 27

Open house from 5-8 p.m., presentation at 6 p.m.

Mazeppa Community Center, 278 First Ave. N., Mazeppa

For those who cannot attend in person, a virtual meeting will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 20. Join the MDH EPA Response Public Meeting at https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/efaff461-503f-417b-b643-bb9fad834409@eb14b046-24c4-4519-8f26-b89c2159828c.

On Nov. 3, 2023, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requested that MDH, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture develop a coordinated and comprehensive work plan to reduce nitrate contamination of drinking water aquifers in those counties mentioned.

More information about how MDH has responded to the EPA can be found on MDH's website at www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/water/wells/waterquality/nitratesemn.html