MCTS has delayed its plan to start charging riders of the new Connect BRT. Here's why.

Milwaukee County Transit System introduces its new electric bus, called MCTS Connect, on Thursday in downtown Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Transit System is delaying its plan to start charging passengers next week to ride the Connect Bus Rapid Transit due to icy weather conditions, MCTS announced Wednesday.

Instead, passengers will start paying to ride the CONNECT 1 on Monday, April 15, said spokesperson Anna Schryver.

The CONNECT 1 launched June 4. Rides have been free since then. Due to supply chain issue, the pre-board fare equipment was not ready for install as planned last fall.

The pre-board fare equipment lets riders pay at the platform before boarding the bus. At the platform validators, riders can scan their WisGo card, Umo mobile app or ticket before boarding the CONNECT 1.

How to prepay to ride the CONNECT 1

Each of the CONNECT line's 32 stations will have a payment validator located on the platform.

Riders will need to scan their WisGo card or Umo App at the validators before boarding the bus. Cash and credit card users must purchase a ticket at the machine at the station and scan their ticket before boarding the bus.

After riders prepay and validate their ticket, they can board the bus at any door. WisGo card, Umo app and printed tickets include a 90-minute transfer with your ride.

What is the MCTS CONNECT bus route and its schedule?

The CONNECT 1 spans from Milwaukee's downtown to the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center in Wauwatosa along Wisconsin Avenue and Blue Mound Road. The bus operates from 4:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. During the daytime, on weekdays, buses will arrive every 10 minutes, and every 15 minutes on weekends. Evening buses are scheduled to arrive every 20 to 30 minutes.

For more information:

For more information about tickets and boarding the CONNECT 1, you can visit MCTS's website at RidMCTS.com/Prepay.

RELATED: Milwaukee County north-south Bus Rapid Transit line would run from Bayshore Mall to IKEA

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee's Connect BRT to start charging riders April 15, MCTS says