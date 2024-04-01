MCSO: Man killed by Brightline train Monday crossing rail road tracks in Stuart

STUART − An unidentified man was killed by a Brightline train Monday near Indian Street and Southeast Dixie Highway, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin County Sheriff's Office and Florida East Coast Railway investigators are on scene where a man was hit and killed by a Brightline train in Martin County at the corner of Indian Street and Dixie Highway on Monday, April 1, 2024. MCSO said it occurred just before 3 p.m.

What happened: According to witnesses, just before 3 p.m. a man walking near the tracks at Indian Street and Southeast Dixie Highway slipped under the crossing arms which were down and stepped onto the tracks. A passing Brightline train struck the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials posted to Facebook.

Law enforcement response: Motorists in the area should expect delays as Florida East Coast Railway officials and sheriff’s officials respond to the incident. Additional information was not immediately available Monday evening.

