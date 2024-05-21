MCSO arrests man and finds over $70,000 worth of fentanyl

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office shared through social media that a man was arrested after authorities found over $70,000 worth of fentanyl and a stolen firearm at his house.

The sheriff’s office said on Monday, that law enforcement conducted a search warrant at the home of Travis Reeves. During the search, authorities found 236.2 grams of Fentanyl worth $70,860 and three firearms. One firearm was reported stolen out of Lee County, Alabama.

Following the discovery of narcotics and firearms, law enforcement arrested and took Reeves to the Muscogee County Jail. At this time, Reeves is charged with:

Felony theft by receiving stolen property

Felony possession of fentanyl

Three counts of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Three counts of felony possession firearm during the commission of a crime

Felony violation of probation for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Felony possession of Xanax

Felony possession of schedule II (Percocet)

Felony possession of schedule II (Adderall)

Possession of drug-related objects

