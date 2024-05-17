MCSO arrests four wanted fugitives and a woman all in one day

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office shared through social media on Thursday that the sheriff’s office with help from other law enforcement agencies arrested four wanted fugitives and a woman all on the same day.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office special operations patrol units spoke with two people in Muscogee County. After a brief investigation, authorities discovered that one of the individuals, Phillip Ross is a wanted fugitive out of Gwinnett County, Georgia, and also a documented gang member.

During the investigation investigators also found marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine, and a Taurus 9mm handgun in both individuals’ possession.

Philip Ross and the other person, Krystale Ortiz are charged with:

Ross –

Felony violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act Schedule I (heroin)

Felony violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana

Felony violation of probation for theft by receiving stolen property (Gwinnett County)

Ortiz –

Felony violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act Schedule I (heroin)

Felony violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Misdemeanor possession of marijuana

Misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office also arrested three other wanted fugitives the same day. MCSO says the special operations unit along with the Coweta Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Services found and arrested Quentin Thompson who Columbus Police wanted on a warrant for felony aggravated assault.

The sheriff’s office special operations units also arrested Tyrese Sanks, who MCSO says had several outstanding warrants with the sheriff’s office and the state of Florida. Investigators arrested Sanks on charges of felony bench warrant for armed robbery with MCSO and felony violation of probation for aggravated assault in Santa Rosa County, Florida.

Lastly, the sheriff’s office with help from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and the U.S. Marshal’s Service, located and arrested Jacoby Hudson. At the time, he was wanted by HCSO for felony party to a crime (aggravated assault.)

