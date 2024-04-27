MCSO arrest wanted fugitive on 5+ outstanding felony warrants

Simone Gibson

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted on multiple felony warrants on Friday.

The sheriff’s office shared through a social media post that the special operations unit found and arrested Jacobie Scheffield in Muscogee County on the following warrants:

  • Felony violation of probation

  • Two counts of felony prohibition on nude or sexually explicit electronic transmission

  • Two counts of felony criminal damage to property

  • Felony theft by taking

  • Battery

  • Harassing phone calls

  • Criminal trespass

