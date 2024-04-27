MCSO arrest wanted fugitive on 5+ outstanding felony warrants
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted on multiple felony warrants on Friday.
The sheriff’s office shared through a social media post that the special operations unit found and arrested Jacobie Scheffield in Muscogee County on the following warrants:
Felony violation of probation
Two counts of felony prohibition on nude or sexually explicit electronic transmission
Two counts of felony criminal damage to property
Felony theft by taking
Battery
Harassing phone calls
Criminal trespass
