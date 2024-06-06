MCPSS Board Member praises Vigor assistant principal: ‘She’s already cleaning up the school’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County School Board member provided an update on the search for a new Vigor High School principal following a special-called meeting on Wednesday.

District 3 Commissioner Reginald Crenshaw said Vigor assistant principal Tiffany Buchanan has assumed interim principal duties at Vigor—and that a decision to fill the principal position permanently is expected to come later this month.

“Until the board meets and votes, it’s not official. But she is a Vigor graduate,” Crenshaw said. “She’s done a good job. She’s already been meeting with the parents and the students. She’s tough, but she loves those students, and that’s what’s important.”

Vigor assistant principal Tiffany Buchanan is acting as the school’s interim principal (Photo courtesy of Mobile County Public Schools).

Crenshaw praised Buchanan’s work to improve the school since taking over responsibilities.

“She stepped right in and started moving and working, working with test scores, drilling into the data to find what strategies she can develop for those students at Vigor. So looking forward to a good marriage between the two,” Crenshaw said Wednesday. “A main thing she’s doing, a good thing she’s doing is she’s already cleaning up the school, two dumpsters full of stuff that needed to be removed, she removed it.”

The position has been vacant since March 2023 when then Vigor principal Gerald Cunningham was placed on administrative leave for mismanaging $100,000 in school funds. Cunningham later resigned.

