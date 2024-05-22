MCPS names new principal at Margaret Beeks Elementary School

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Margaret Beeks Elementary School (MBES) is welcoming a new principal to lead the Beeks Bears.

On May 22, the Montgomery County Public Schools announced that Megan Hawley would serve as the next principal at the school, effective July 1.

This comes after Dr. Beth Poff announced he is retiring at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

“It’s such a pleasure when we’re able to promote home-grown talent into leadership positions,” said MCPS Superintendent Bernard Bragen Jr. “She’s flourished in every position she’s had with MCPS and I’m confident she’ll do the same as the principal at MBES.”

Hawley graduated from MCPS and obtained her master’s degree from Radford University. Throughout her career, Hawley was a teacher for elementary students for 11 years. She also served as an assistant principal in the district.

For five years, she has served as the assistant principal at Auburn Elementary School.

“I am so excited to return to the Margaret Beeks community, and I am honored to serve as their new principal. I look forward to meeting the students and collaborating with staff, families and the community. I am ready for an exciting journey with the Beeks Bears!” said Hawley.

