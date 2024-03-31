McPherson police: Man shoots home intruder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – McPherson police say a 41-year-old man shot a home intruder on Sunday. It happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 400 block of E. Avenue A.

Police say the man heard someone trying to get into his home. When the suspect attempted to enter, the homeowner fired once, hitting the suspect in the stomach.

The suspect was taken to Hutchinson Regional Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The department says the investigation is ongoing and that there is no danger to the public.

