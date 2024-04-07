McPherson police arrest man after chasing him through Walmart

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The McPherson Police Department has arrested a man after chasing him through Walmart.

According to the MPD, officers responded around 8 a.m. to the report of a person walking away from a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Kansas Highway 61 and 14th Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, the vehicle was discovered to be stolen. The person was not at the scene.

Later, at 10:40 a.m., the MPD received the report of a vehicle burglary in the 2100 block of E. Kansas Ave.

Witnesses were able to tell officers a description of the suspect, a man from McPherson, which matched the description of the person from earlier.

Officers with the MPD and deputies with the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office canvased the area and were able to get multiple reports of the man going in and out of stores in the area.

At 11:20 a.m., officers were notified that the man was in Walmart. When officers confronted him, he ran through the store and out an emergency exit. Officers chased him on foot and apprehended him in the 2200 block of E. Kansas Ave.

The MPD says the man was arrested for outstanding warrants. Additional charges will be filed with the McPherson County Attorney’s Office.

KSN does not identify suspects unless charges are filed in their case.

