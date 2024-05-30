MCPD: Officers shoot, kill man with gun at apartment in Silver Spring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) said a S.W.A.T. team member shot and killed a man in the early hours of Thursday morning.

At about 11:40 p.m., MCPD received a call from a family member about a person in distress at the Hampton Point apartments in the 3300 block of Hampton Point Drive. A man was armed with a gun inside his home with his mother.

As crews got to the scene, they heard gunshots from inside the apartment.

S.W.A.T. was sent to the home while patrol officers tried to negotiate with the man. MCPD finally decided, however, to enter the apartment.

MCPD said S.W.A.T. engaged and officers shot the man. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

His mother, police say, is safe and unharmed.

As of 6 a.m., police were still at the apartments investigating. The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division will be investigating the circumstances of the shooting further.

